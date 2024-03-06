ABC Fitness Launches #ABCFit40 Campaign Celebrating 40 Million Members and 40 Years in the Fitness Technology Industry

Dallas, Texas, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, the number one tech provider for fitness businesses everywhere, is excited to introduce #ABCFit40, an interactive campaign celebrating the company’s 40 years of business. Today, the company is impacting 40 million lives in over 100 countries by supporting people on their fitness and well-being journeys whether they are working out in gyms or studios, or tracking healthy habits with their personal training.

“Supporting 40 million people worldwide to live their best lives through physical activity and fitness fills me with pride,” says Cristine Kao, Chief Marketing Officer, ABC Fitness. “#ABCFit40 is a celebration of how our solution is enabling our customers to realize their vision every day to help their members to achieve their goals. We have been the leader in fitness tech for over 40 years, and I look forward to continuing to stay at the forefront. Consumers are valuing their health and wellness above vacations and dining out, so I am excited to get even more people active and start their wellness journey.”

The campaign invites anyone who wants to celebrate their fitness journey to post on Instagram and tag ABC Fitness’ hashtag #ABCFit40. Through the campaign, the company looks to amplify and celebrate the success stories of gyms, studios, trainers, and their members, inspiring others to join the movement.

"ABC Fitness has empowered 30,000 customers to achieve remarkable milestones, from expanding to multiple locations to launching their first international franchise, and everything in between. As the industry evolved with digitalization, globalization and increased competition, we've been alongside our customers every step of the way,” says Mike Escobedo, Chief Customer Officer, ABC Fitness. “#ABCFit40 recognizes our customers’ successes and the collective achievements we've had together leading to our 40 million members worldwide, and sets the stage for our future shared accomplishments.”

#ABCFit40 launched at IHRSA, one of the fitness industry’s leading trade shows and conferences, and will continue for forty days.

To learn more about ABC Fitness’ #ABCFit40, visit ABCFitness.com/ABCFit40 or follow along on Instagram at @ABCFitnessSolutions.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is the #1 tech provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions (ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite, ABC Trainerize, ABC Evo, and ABC Gymsales), ABC Fitness’ innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports more than 40 million members around the world as well as processes over $11 billion in payments every year. Learn more at abcfitness.com.