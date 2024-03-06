Corona® Wants You To Tell Your Boss You’re Taking Opening Day Off

CHICAGO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While MLB Opening Day is not technically a national holiday, it sure feels like one to baseball fans. That’s why Corona is helping fans to celebrate the day at the ballpark and with a cold Corona Extra in hand! For the start of the 2024 season, the Official Cerveza of Major League Baseball wants fans 21 and older to take the day off from work, boldly letting their bosses know that on Opening Day, their attention is needed on the field and far from the workplace.



To participate, baseball fans need to simply follow @CoronaUSA on Instagram and boldly tag their boss* in the comments of the sweepstakes-specific post. They will then be entered into the sweepstakes for a chance to win from a variety of prizes, such as Corona†, a free one-year subscription to MLB.TV or a pair of tickets to a select home opener. Baseball fans can participate in the Opening Day Off Sweepstakes today through March 13, 2024 at 11:59 AM, ET.

“Opening Day deserves to be enjoyed in the finest way possible: with an ice-cold Corona in hand,” said Saúl Trejo, director of brand marketing at Corona. “As the Official Cerveza of Major League Baseball, Corona is proud to champion the fans who never lose, and reward those who live in the moment to take the day off.”

In its third year as the Official Cerveza of MLB, Corona continues to show fans the more playful and relaxed side of baseball and celebrate the rich Hispanic influence on the sport. This season, fans can expect to find Corona in select stadiums across the country, discover custom content on MLB.com and MLB Network and find Corona at major events throughout the season, such as All-Star Week.

Constellation Brands is the exclusive licensee and sole producer of Corona in the United States, D.C., and Guam. Since 1925, the entire Corona portfolio has been and continues to be proudly brewed in Mexico.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca Hard Tropical Punch, Corona Hard Seltzer and Corona Non-Alcoholic. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

About Major League Baseball:

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched last season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com .

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71159f9d-3b57-4733-8b0c-bad694a18c03