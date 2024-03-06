Sow Good to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call on Friday, March 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET

IRVING, Texas, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. (OTCQB: SOWG) (“Sow Good” or “the Company”), a trailblazer in the freeze dried candy and treat industry, will hold a conference call on Friday, March 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.



Date: Friday, March 22, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb132eed678a14935909652ea08a60f5d

To access the call by phone, please register via the registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the Company’s website at Sowginc.com.

About Sow Good Inc.

Sow Good Inc. (OTCQB: SOWG) is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of our proprietary freeze drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory that we call freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for our customers and growth for our investors and employees through our core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence; (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards. To purchase Sow Good online or learn more, visit www.thisissowgood.com (http://www.thisissowgood.com/) and follow @thisissowgood on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

Sow Good Investor Inquiries:

Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

SOWG@gateway-grp.com

Sow Good Media Inquiries:

Sow Good, Inc.

1-214-623-6055

pr@sowginc.com