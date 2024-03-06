Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on April 15, 2024 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on March 28, 2024. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q4 2023 Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 26% (6% organic growth, 4% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $2,323 million compared to $1,847 million in Q4 2022.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 7% to $141 million ($6.64 on a diluted per share basis) from $152 million ($7.19 on a diluted per share basis) in Q4 2022.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $376 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $86 million resulting in total consideration of $463 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) was $511 million, an increase of 28%, or $110 million, compared to $400 million for the comparable period in 2022.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $35 million to $325 million compared to $290 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 12%.
  • Subsequent to December 31, 2023, the Company completed or has open commitments to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $513. Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $141 resulting in total consideration of $654.

2023 Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 27% (5% organic growth, 5% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $8,407 million compared to $6,622 million in 2022.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders increased 10% to $565 million ($26.67 on a diluted per share basis) from $512 million ($24.18 on a diluted per share basis) in 2022.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for total consideration of $2,609 million including holdbacks and contingent consideration.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) was $1,779 million, an increase of $481 million, compared to $1,297 million for the comparable period in 2022.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) increased $307 million to $1,160 million compared to $853 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 36%.

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $2,323 million, an increase of 26%, or $475 million, compared to $1,847 million for the comparable period in 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023 total revenues were $8,407 million, an increase of 27%, or $1,785 million, compared to $6,622 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase for both the three and twelve month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 6% and 5% respectively, 4% and 5% respectively after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $141 million compared to $152 million for the same period in 2022. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $6.64 in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income per diluted share of $7.19 for the same period in 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI was $565 million or $26.67 per diluted share compared to $512 million or $24.18 per diluted share for the same period in 2022. There was no change in the number of shares outstanding.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, CFO increased $110 million to $511 million compared to $400 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 28%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, CFO increased $481 million to $1,779 million compared to $1,297 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 37%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, FCFA2S increased $35 million to $325 million compared to $290 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 12%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, FCFA2S increased $307 million to $1,160 million compared to $853 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 36%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures
Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:



   Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,  
   2023 2022    2023 2022   
  ($ in millions) ($ in millions) 
            
Net cash flows from operating activities  511 400    1,779 1,297   
Adjusted for:           
Interest paid on lease obligations  (3)(3)   (11)(11)  
Interest paid on other facilities  (37)(26)   (133)(74)  
Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap  - -    5 -   
Credit facility transaction costs  (2)(4)   (5)(7)  
Payments of lease obligations  (31)(25)   (109)(94)  
IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge  (58)(23)   (152)(112)  
Property and equipment purchased  (13)(14)   (42)(41)  
Interest and dividends received  2 0    3 1   
            
   369 306    1,333 958   
Less amount attributable to           
  Non-controlling interests  (44)(16)   (173)(105)  
            
Free cash flow available to shareholders  325 290    1,160 853   
            
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.           
            

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position     
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
         December 31, 2023December 31, 2022
           
Assets        
           
Current assets:        
 Cash      $1,284 $811 
 Accounts receivable      1,146  892 
 Unbilled revenue      326  219 
 Inventories       51  48 
 Other assets      538  497 
          3,345  2,466 
           
Non-current assets:       
 Property and equipment     142  128 
 Right of use assets      312  283 
 Deferred income taxes     107  159 
 Other assets      286  174 
 Intangible assets 6,707  4,662 
          7,554  5,406 
           
Total assets      $10,899 $7,872 
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
           
Current liabilities:       
 Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.  $861 $505 
 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   225  316 
 Redeemable preferred securities    814  - 
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities    1,432  1,083 
 Dividends payable      21  21 
 Deferred revenue      1,757  1,482 
 Provisions       9  11 
 Acquisition holdback payables     174  159 
 Lease obligations      112  96 
 Income taxes payable     90  99 
          5,495  3,772 
           
Non-current liabilities:       
 Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   863  567 
 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   1,385  586 
 Deferred income taxes     625  465 
 Acquisition holdback payables     87  73 
 Lease obligations      236  218 
 Other liabilities      246  258 
          3,442  2,167 
           
Total liabilities       8,938  5,938 
           
           
Shareholders' equity:       
 Capital stock      99  99 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (99) (150)
 Retained earnings      1,876  1,763 
 Non-controlling interests     85  221 
          1,961  1,933 
           
           
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $10,899 $7,872 
           


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.    
Consolidated Statements of Income (loss)    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
        Year ended December 31,
         2023   2022 
           
           
Revenue        
License     $386  $320 
Professional services     1,766   1,381 
Hardware and other     268   233 
Maintenance and other recurring    5,985   4,688 
         8,407   6,622 
           
Expenses        
Staff      4,493   3,539 
Hardware      158   134 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services  810   626 
Occupancy      51   49 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment  398   307 
Professional fees     151   114 
Other, net      138   154 
Depreciation      162   143 
Amortization of intangible assets    859   676 
         7,219   5,740 
           
           
Foreign exchange loss (gain)    43   (56)
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge  152   112 
Finance and other expense (income)   (34)  0 
Bargain purchase gain     (54)  (16)
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets  26   7 
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)  597   - 
Finance costs      192   110 
         922   156 
           
Income (loss) before income taxes    265   725 
           
Current income tax expense (recovery)   370   403 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)   (166)  (228)
Income tax expense (recovery)    204   175 
           
Net income (loss)     62   551 
           
Net income (loss) attributable to:      
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.  565   512 
Non-controlling interests     (503)  38 
Net income (loss)     62   551 
           
Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc.    
Basic and diluted    $26.67  $24.18 
           
           


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.    
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss)    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
        Year ended December 31,
         2023   2022 
           
Net income (loss)    $62  $551 
           
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):    
           
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax  51   (90)
           
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax  51   (90)
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) $113  $460 
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:     
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.   38   (79)
Non-controlling interests     13   (12)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)  $51  $(90)
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:     
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.   603   433 
Non-controlling interests     (490)  27 
Total comprehensive income (loss)   $113  $460 
           


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.       
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
          
Year ended December 31, 2023       
   Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI  
   Capital stockOther equityAccumulated other comprehensive income (loss)Retained earningsTotal Non-controlling interestsTotal equity
          
Balance at January 1, 2023$ 99$ -$ (150)$ 1,763 $ 1,713  221 $ 1,933 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss):       
          
Net income (loss) - - -  565  565  (503) 62 
          
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
          
Foreign currency translation differences from       
 foreign operations and other, net of tax - - 38  -  38  13  51 
          
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss) - - 38  -  38  13  51 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 38  565  603  (490) 113 
          
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity       
          
Special dividend of Lumine Subordinate Voting Shares - - 12  (378) (366) 366  - 
          
Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations - - -  -  -  2  2 
          
Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - -  -  -  (2) (2)
          
Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine - - -  -  -  5  5 
          
Other movements in non-controlling interests - - 0  15  15  (17) (2)
          
Other distributions and movements in equity - - 2  (4) (3) -  (3)
          
Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - -  (85) (85) -  (85)
          
Balance at December 31, 2023$ 99$ -$ (99)$ 1,876 $ 1,877 $ 85 $ 1,961 
          


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.       
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
          
Year ended December 31, 2022       
          
   Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI  
   Capital stockOther equityAccumulated other comprehensive income (loss)Retained earningsTotalNon-controlling interestsTotal equity
          
Balance at January 1, 2022$ 99$ (179)$ (66)$ 1,206 $ 1,061 $ 460 $ 1,521 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss):       
          
Net income (loss) - -  -  512  512  38  551 
          
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
          
Foreign currency translation differences from       
 foreign operations and other, net of tax - -  (79) -  (79) (12) (90)
          
Total other comprehensive income (loss) - -  (79) -  (79) (12) (90)
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) - -  (79) 512  433  27  460 
          
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity       
          
Conversion of redeemable preferred securities to subordinate voting shares of Topicus.com Inc. and ordinary units of Topicus Coop and other movements - 305  (5) -  301  (301) - 
          
Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations - -  -  -  -  41  41 
          
Other movements in non-controlling interests - -  -  2  2  (6) (4)
          
Dividends to shareholders of the Company - -  -  (85) (85) -  (85)
          
Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings - (127) -  127  -  -  - 
          
Balance at December 31, 2022$ 99$ - $ (150)$ 1,763 $ 1,713 $ 221 $ 1,933 
          


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.    
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
            
         Year ended December 31,
          2023   2022 
            
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:    
 Net income (loss)   $62  $551 
 Adjustments for:      
  Depreciation    162   143 
  Amortization of intangible assets  859   676 
  IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge  152   112 
  Finance and other expense (income)  (34)  0 
  Bargain purchase (gain)  (54)  (16)
  Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets   26   7 
  Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)   597   - 
  Finance costs    192   110 
  Income tax expense (recovery)  204   175 
  Foreign exchange loss (gain)  43   (56)
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities    
  exclusive of effects of business combinations  (36)  (60)
 Income taxes paid  (394)  (343)
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities  1,779   1,297 
            
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:    
 Interest paid on lease obligations   (11)  (11)
 Interest paid on debt    (133)  (74)
 Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap   5   - 
 Increase (decrease) in CSI facility   256   322 
 Increase (decrease) in Topicus revolving credit debt facility without recourse to CSI  27   91 
 Proceeds from issuance of debentures  209   - 
 Proceeds from issuance of debt facilities without recourse to CSI  447   476 
 Repayments of debt facilities without recourse to CSI  (282)  (102)
 Other financing activities  (1)  (3)
 Credit facility transaction costs  (5)  (7)
 Payments of lease obligations   (109)  (94)
 Distribution to the Joday Group   -   (23)
 Dividends paid to redeemable preferred security holders   -   (7)
 Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company  (85)  (85)
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities  316   483 
            
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:    
 Acquisition of businesses  (1,609)  (1,633)
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses   152   216 
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts  (238)  (149)
 Purchases of investments and other assets   (23)  (97)
 Proceeds from sales of other investments and other assets   119   6 
 Decrease (increase) in restricted cash   (2)  - 
 Interest, dividends and other proceeds received  4   5 
 Property and equipment purchased  (42)  (41)
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities  (1,639)  (1,694)
            
Effect of foreign currency on    
 cash  17   (39)
            
Increase (decrease) in cash  473   48 
            
Cash, beginning of period $811  $763 
            
Cash, end of period $1,284  $811 
            