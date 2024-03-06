CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NORTON, Mass., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 30, 2023.



Fourth Quarter Highlights

Revenue of $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $6.1 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to growth in shipments

Gross margin of 17.0 percent versus 26.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting certain quality issues with a major customer

Operating profit of $0.1 million for the quarter ended December 30, 2023 compared to $0.3 million in the prior-year period

“We finished the year with the highest annual revenue in the Company’s history – $27.6 million – driven by 10 percent growth in the fourth quarter versus the prior-year period,” said Brian Mackey, President and CEO. “We are cautiously optimistic that the quality issues previously disclosed have been largely mitigated and should not have a material impact on 2024 results. While the Continuing Resolution in Washington has hampered certain decision making, impacting some of our new business development initiatives, we believe our strong position across the Company’s diverse end markets provides plenty of opportunity for further top line expansion. That said, the U.S. Navy contract for HybridTech Armor® panels is, as previously discussed, expected to be completed during the second quarter of this year. We remain steadfast in our mission to pursue other fast-growing industrial and technological applications that can accelerate demand and drive CPS to new levels of performance. We continue to invest for the future, and I am confident that order flow will improve as the year plays out. Even as short-term headwinds exist, the future is bright for CPS.”

Results of Operations

CPS reported revenue of $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 versus $6.1 million in the prior-year period, reflecting overall growth in product shipments. Gross profit was $1.1 million, or 17.0 percent of revenue, versus $1.6 million, or 26.6 percent of revenue, in the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, with the lower gross margin year-over-year largely due to quality issues with one of the Company’s major customers.

Operating profit was $0.1 million in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter compared with $0.3 million in the prior-year period. Reported net income was also $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, versus $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 30, December 31, December 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Product sales $ 6,747,199 $ 6,115,352 $ 27,550,646 $ 26,586,926 Total revenues $ 6,747,199 $ 6,115,352 $ 27,550,646 $ 26,586,926 Cost of product sales 5,598,616 4,489,640 20,725,237 19,285,846 Gross Margin 1,148,583 1,625,712 6,825,409 7,301,080 Selling, general, and administrative expense 1,004,948 1,316,530 5,126,046 5,066,660 Income from operations 143,635 309,182 1,699,363 2,234,420 Interest/Other income (expense) 80,823 9,866 253,018 635,248 Net income before income tax 224,458 319,048 1,952,381 2,887,668 Income tax provision (benefit) 84,948 50,057 582,085 756,268 Net income $ 139,510 $ 268,991 $ 1,370,296 $ 2,131,400 Wtd. Avg. basic common shares outstanding - diluted 14,617,473 14,649,719 14,628,811 14,675,646 Net income per basic common share $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.09 $ 0.15



