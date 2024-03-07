MacGregor has received a large order for cranes to be installed onboard a state-of-the-art cable layer due delivery from global shipbuilder VARD

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, MARCH 7 2024 AT 10 AM EET

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a large order for three cranes that will be installed onboard a state-of-the-art cable layer due delivery from global shipbuilder VARD.



The contract has been booked into Cargotec's first quarter 2024 order intake, with crane supply scheduled for the third quarter of 2025. MacGregor will deliver a 100-tonne active heave-compensated (AHC) crane, a 20T Offshore crane and a 3T deck crane to Prysmian, to equip the Italian owner’s third NB970 cable laying vessel from VARD.



In addition, MacGregor has been contracted to supply its OnWatch solution, including 24/7 technical service support worldwide. Developed for advanced subsea operations, the 191-metre long Prysmian cable layer will be capable of complex installation works, including simultaneous lay and burial with heavy-duty ploughs. It is equipped with cutting-edge DP3 positioning and seakeeping systems. At 19,000 tonnes, the vessel will take its place among the highest cable loading capacity ships in the market.



MacGregor has been a reliable supplier for VARD on multiple projects over many years, said Pasi Lehtonen, Senior Vice President, Offshore Solutions. “This is a significant order for MacGregor’s offshore handling business, and we are pleased to supply VARD with yet another package of our high performance cranes,” he said. “The market continues to respond well to our unique and modern designs, which combine resilience in service and lightweight round-shaped jibs.”



MacGregor’s wide range of well proven AHC cranes, including its subsea cranes, offer accurate lifts in all conditions, including extreme environments with temperatures from plus to minus 40°C. They can be delivered with hydraulic or electric winch drives.



The initial phase of construction on the new vessel will take place at Vard Shipyards Romania – Tulcea, with completion in Norway and handover to the owner due by the beginning of 2027.



For further information, please contact:



Pasi Lehtonen, Senior Vice President, Offshore Solutions, MacGregor

Tel: +358 405576881, Email: pasi.lehtonen@macgregor.com



Karolina Hogga, Marketing and Communications Manager, MacGregor

Tel: +47 95207012, Email: karolina.hogga@macgregor.com





MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.



Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com



MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people worldwide. www.cargotec.com

