JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

| Source: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
  
RE: Dividends
   
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 14 March 2024, record date as of the 15 March 2024 & payment date is the 08 April 2024:
   
   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.666800
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)IE00BJLTWS020.341400
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6G930.445400
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMG790.523700
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMC320.287400
JPM Global Equity Premium Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0003UVYC200.131600
   
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin
  Phone: +353 1 232 2000
   

