JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 14 March 2024, record date as of the 15 March 2024 & payment date is the 08 April 2024: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.666800 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.341400 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.445400 JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.523700 JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.287400 JPM Global Equity Premium Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.131600 Enquiries: Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000