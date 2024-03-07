BriaCell Receives and Executes Letter of Intent to Advance Clinical Development of Breast and Prostate Cancer Immunotherapies

Agreement with a leading cancer treatment group to advance the clinical development of Bria-OTS+ (breast cancer) and Bria-PROS+ (prostate cancer), BriaCell’s novel off-the-shelf personalized cancer vaccines, marks a major milestone for BriaCell

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, announces that it has received and executed a letter of intent with Paula Pohlmann, MD, MSc, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics and Breast Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX to advance the clinical development of Bria-OTS+ and Bria-PROS+, BriaCell’s personalized off-the-shelf cellular cancer vaccines in advanced breast cancer and prostate cancer, respectively.

“We are ecstatic about working with the team led by Dr. Pohlmann,” stated Dr. Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO. “We strongly believe in the therapeutic potential of our novel personalized next-generation vaccine platform and this agreement will be invaluable to us as we advance the clinical development of our off-the-shelf therapies to those cancer patients with persistent unmet medical needs.”

“Through this agreement, we expect to further our understanding of our novel immunotherapy’s mechanism of action and its use in breast and prostate cancer patients,” stated Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell’s CMO. “Our shared goal is to improve the survival and quality of life in cancer patients who are fighting a disease with a poor prognosis and a short life expectancy.”

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

