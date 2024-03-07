Fiverr Introduces Vetted Freelance Tax Consultants and Experts for U.S. Businesses to Tackle Tax Season

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, announced today the introduction of vetted freelance tax professionals for businesses navigating the complexities and headaches of tax season. The verified, hand-picked, and US-based freelance tax experts featured here , include licensed CPA’s, enrolled agents, financial consultants, and tax attorneys with years of experience helping businesses save and comply with federal, state, and foreign tax ordinances. US-based businesses, organizations, and start-up companies can be confident that they will all reap the benefits of personalized consulting services designed to address any tax issues of any scope or size.



“We’re excited to offer another option to American businesses as they prepare for their tax deadline,” said Yoav Hornung, Head of Verticals and Innovation at Fiverr. “Access to these vetted tax professionals will be yet another way that Fiverr helps ease complex processes for businesses. And, by choosing to go freelance instead of hiring tax companies – many of which are prone to error – businesses can instead enjoy the perks of dedicated white-glove tax preparation services created to guide them from start to finish.”

The rollout is a natural extension of Fiverr’s newest consulting category stemming from the company’s latest 2024 Winter Product Release . With over 8,000 consultants offering over 90 services on the platform, Fiverr freelance consultants have served over 300,000 customers worldwide with personalized advice and effective solutions in 2023 alone. Businesses can now leverage Fiverr’s freelance tax consultants alongside other industry services to get the experienced insights they need to meet their specific needs and goals.

Learn more about Fiverr's tax preparation services and explore its vetted list of freelance tax experts here .

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skills, ranging from AI, to programming and 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

