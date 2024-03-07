Quisitive Awarded the AI and Machine Learning in Microsoft Azure Specialization

TORONTO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider, announced it has earned the prestigious AI and Machine Learning in Microsoft Azure Specialization.



The AI and Machine Learning specialization recognizes partners who demonstrate expertise in the artificial intelligence field and validated capabilities in facilitating customer adoption of AI, as well as executing Azure solutions for AI-powered applications and machine learning life cycles. Securing this advanced specialization requires multiple certifications, a successful track record in collaborating with Microsoft, and a meticulous audit process. This specialization presents Quisitive with significant co-selling opportunities with Microsoft, such as Azure Innovate and other funding programs, positioning the Company as an AI go-to-market partner for Microsoft.

"Gaining this esteemed accolade further highlights Quisitive's elite position as a Microsoft partner," Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart stated. "Earning this specialization not only unlocks new co-selling prospects but also cements Quisitive's reputation as a thought leader on Microsoft solutions and a trailblazer in AI market strategy, particularly with Microsoft Copilot and Azure OpenAI solutions. This recognition and the recent introduction of the Quisitive AI Blackbelt Team, a dedicated group of technical and sector experts collaborating with clients to develop AI integration plans, signifies our deepened engagement with Microsoft. Our collaboration aims at leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, including Microsoft Copilot and Azure OpenAI, to deliver comprehensive AI solutions and implementation methods to our customers."

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds.

For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

quis@gateway-grp.com

949-574-3860

Tami Anders

Chief of Staff

tami.anders@quisitive.com

972-573-0995

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward‐looking information” and “forward‐looking statements” (collectively, “forward‐ looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Quisitive and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward‐looking statements. Forward‐ looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the anticipated benefits of the Transaction to Quisitive and its shareholders; the future growth potential of the Company on a post-Transaction basis; and future financial performance.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: the expected results from the completion of the Transaction; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the Company’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the technology industry; unproven markets for the Company’s product offerings; lack of regulation and customer protection; the need for the Company to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; network security risks; the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems; foreign currency trading risks; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; use of the Company’s services for improper or illegal purposes; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated May 23, 2023 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.