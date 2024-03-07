Accumulus Synergy Adds Two World-Class Executives to Its Leadership Team

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumulus Synergy, Inc. (“Accumulus”) today announced the appointment of Chanille Juneau, Chief Product Officer, and Dr. Kevin Charest, Chief Information Security Officer. The hires bring proven leaders to critical areas of Accumulus as it enters a period of substantial growth following the initial launch of its platform earlier this year.



“I am thrilled to add Chanille and Kevin to our team,” said Francisco Nogueira, Accumulus CEO. “We are propelling the life sciences-regulatory ecosystem toward more data-driven solutions, which requires innovation and a commitment to security. Chanille has a tremendous track record in bringing data-centric information exchange products to market in regulated industries and Kevin has decades of cybersecurity experience including roles with the Department of Health and Human Services, HITRUST, and BlueCross BlueShield. Together, they will transform how confidential and proprietary information is exchanged and secured between the industry and regulators as we seek to dramatically accelerate critical therapies to citizens of the world.”

Chanille Juneau joins Accumulus Synergy from Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP, where she served as Chief Technology Officer and led the Products and Automation teams. Under Juneau’s guidance the firm’s in-house tech products team developed industry-leading software solutions that helped land the company on the 2023 Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Companies list. Her innovative approach and unique data science product offering also garnered other awards, including National Law Journal’s Legal Technology Trailblazer’s Award, Tech Titans Corporate Innovation Award, and the 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Legal Solution. At Accumulus Synergy, Juneau spearheads product strategy, igniting innovation and driving excellence across the platform. Juneau earned a Bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Science with an International Certificate focused on Spanish-speaking countries and a Master’s degree in Human Resource Development from Texas A&M University.

Dr. Kevin Charest joins Accumulus Synergy from HITRUST, where he jointly served as Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Charest brings more than 30 years of experience working in entrepreneurial and senior executive positions within the private and public sectors, including a stint as CISO for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the United States government. At Accumulus Synergy, Dr. Charest is responsible for all aspects of the information security program and enterprise technology initiatives. Dr. Charest holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Central Arkansas, a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of West Georgia, and a Ph.D. in Cybersecurity from Capella University. He is also a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the U.S. Army.

About Accumulus Synergy

Accumulus Synergy is a global, nonprofit industry association developing a transformative data exchange platform that aims to enable enhanced collaboration and efficiency between life sciences organizations and global Regulatory Authorities, while also affording users the ability to extract dynamic, data-driven insights. Accumulus is working with key stakeholders in the life sciences – regulatory ecosystem to build and sustain a platform that aims to meet regulatory, cybersecurity, and privacy requirements spanning clinical, safety, chemistry and manufacturing, and regulatory exchanges and submissions. Accumulus Synergy Sponsors include 12 leading global pharmaceutical companies.