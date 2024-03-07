Abercrombie & Fitch Announces ‘The A&F Wedding Shop’ For Brides, Bachelorettes And Best-Dressed Guests

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch (“Abercrombie”), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is proud to toast the launch of ‘The A&F Wedding Shop,’ a collection of over 100 uniquely designed pieces for brides, bachelorettes and guests to outfit every chic wedding weekend moment.



“Abercrombie’s customers view weddings as multi-faceted experiences, which is why we designed this collection to be the outfitting solution for so many wedding-related occasions,” said Corey Robinson, Chief Product Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “The A&F Wedding Shop’s pieces collectively tell the story of the modern wedding experience—from bridal shower and bachelorette party to wedding day prep, ceremony, reception, brunch and even the honeymoon. It has it all.”

The center stone of the A&F Wedding Shop is the collection’s vast array of dresses, which range from fun and bold to elegant and formal for best-dressed guests or even the bride herself. Extending beyond dresses, the collection features pieces for a multitude of celebratory occasions, such as bikinis, pajamas, pantsuit separates, skirts, crochet-style cover-ups and more.

“Our customers live for the long weekend and when we asked them about their exciting upcoming getaways, we heard so many of them speak about wedding weekends, wedding-adjacent occasions, and the all-important question of what to wear, which this collection is perfectly designed to answer,” said Carey Collins Krug, Chief Marketing Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “The A&F Wedding shop is a comprehensive, curated destination that reflects what we know our customers crave and what we are uniquely positioned to deliver.”

The A&F Wedding Shop is available today in Abercrombie stores and at abercrombie.com. Pieces from the collection range in pricing from $80 - $150. In addition, the collection is available in Abercrombie’s fit-inclusive size and length range. To see more from the campaign and be first to know about new collections and Abercrombie news, follow @abercrombie on Instagram and Tiktok.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch believes every day should feel as exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, accessories, and fragrance – designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce. Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through more than 200 stores (includes abercrombie kids) worldwide and www.abercrombie.com globally.

