TSplus Introduces Direct Connection Feature for Seamless Remote Support Experience

IRVINE, Calif., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is thrilled to announce the release of version 3.70 of its Remote Support software, highlighting the groundbreaking Direct Connection feature. Referred to as "Peer to Peer" within the product, this feature enhances connectivity and efficiency, streamlining remote support experiences across all devices.



Empowering Remote Support with Direct Connection

Responding to user feedback and industry requirements, TSplus has prioritized accessibility and ease of use within its Remote Support software. With the introduction of the Direct Connection feature, users can now benefit from a more streamlined and efficient support experience.

TSplus has prioritized the development of the Direct Connection feature to facilitate faster and more direct communication between support agents and end-users. By bypassing traditional relay servers and creating automatic LAN connection between devices on the same network, this technology significantly reduces latency and improves responsiveness, leading to quicker issue resolution and heightened productivity.

Building on Seamless Remote Support Across All Devices

Among the recent developments included in version 3.70, the availability of macOS clients underscores TSplus's commitment to providing a seamless remote support experience for all users.

While these enhancements mark significant progress, TSplus remains dedicated to continuing innovation and enhancement. The inclusion of macOS clients and the Direct Connection feature is just the initial phase of TSplus's commitment to delivering the most intuitive and effective remote support solution available, across all platforms.

Explore New Features and Improvements

To discover all the new features and improvements included in Release 3.70, we invite you to check the online changelog: Remote Support Changelog.

To witness firsthand the advantages of the latest Remote Support release, download it for free.

About TSplus

TSplus is dedicated to providing remote desktop and application delivery solutions that empower businesses to achieve heightened efficiency and productivity. With a focus on innovation and user satisfaction, TSplus continues to lead the way in remote desktop solutions globally.

