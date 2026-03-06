TSplus Releases Advanced Security v7.5 with Updated Ransomware Protection Driver

PARIS, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus announces the official release of Advanced Security v7.5, a major update focused on a significant upgrade to its ransomware protection driver. This new version reinforces TSplus’ commitment to delivering enterprise-grade ransomware protection tailored to Windows servers and remote work environments.

As ransomware attacks continue to evolve in complexity and scale, organizations require advanced, proactive defences capable of detecting threats before encryption and data loss occur. Advanced Security v7.5 version answers this need with deeper system monitoring and faster threat response mechanisms designed to stop attacks at their earliest stages.

Enhanced Ransomware Protection with Broader System Monitoring

The centerpiece of version 7.5 is the upgraded ransomware protection driver. Previously focused primarily on I/O event monitoring, the driver now also analyzes registry change events and process creation events, dramatically expanding its visibility into system behavior.

By correlating file activity with registry modifications and newly launched processes, Advanced Security can detect suspicious patterns that are commonly associated with modern ransomware techniques. This multi-layered approach strengthens ransomware protection against both known and emerging attack variants, including fileless and stealth-based threats.

In addition to broader monitoring, TSplus engineers have optimized the internal ransomware protection pipeline to process events significantly faster. The improved event-handling architecture reduces detection latency and enables quicker mitigation when abnormal activity is identified. This means administrators benefit from stronger protection with minimal performance impact on production servers.

Beyond the ransomware protection enhancements, Advanced Security v7.5 introduces important usability and database updates:

Bruteforce Protection - Soft Lock Option: Administrators can now enable a configurable temporary block on IP addresses after multiple failed login attempts. This Soft Lock mechanism automatically lifts the restriction after a defined duration, reducing helpdesk tickets caused by accidental lockouts while still escalating repeated offenses to permanent bans when necessary.

Geographic Protection Updates: Refreshed IP and country databases, including updated Microsoft and Cloudflare public IP ranges, ensuring more accurate filtering.

Refreshed IP and country databases, including updated Microsoft and Cloudflare public IP ranges, ensuring more accurate filtering. Stability improvements and fixes, including corrections to firewall audit rules and translation updates.





For full technical details, consult the complete changelog.

To discover how Advanced Security v7.5 can enhance your ransomware protection strategy, visit:

https://tsplus.net/advanced-security/

About TSplus

Headquartered in Paris, France, TSplus specializes in secure remote access and advanced cybersecurity solutions designed to protect Windows servers and IT infrastructures worldwide. With a strong focus on ransomware protection, brute-force defense, and intelligent threat prevention, TSplus provides businesses with powerful, affordable tools to secure remote environments against evolving cyber threats while maintaining performance, operational continuity, and ease of administration.

Press Contact

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director for TSplus

Caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df5a28b3-2441-4d31-9536-16af4551a1b0