Progress Opens Applications for 2024 Women in STEM Scholarship Series in Bulgaria and India Honoring International Women’s Day

Designed to empower the next generation of extraordinary women leaders, the scholarship series focuses on computer science, software engineering, IT and/or computer information systems

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that the application process for the 2024 Women in Tech Scholarship program in Bulgaria and the Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India, both part of the Progress Women in STEM Scholarship series, will open Friday, March 8 in honor of International Women's Day. The deadline to submit for both scholarships is Friday, April 12, 2024.

“Appropriately, the United Nations’ theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is, ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’, putting a spotlight on greater economic inclusion for women and girls everywhere to reach their full potential,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “We’re thrilled to offer scholarships that lend a helping hand to young women to advance their education. As a global software company, we feel it is our duty to support the journeys of future women leaders and innovators in STEM.”

The scholarship series, launched in 2019, is aimed at increasing the representation of women in the fields of computer science, software engineering, IT and/or computer information systems in Bulgaria, India and the United States. Read more about how to submit applications.

Women in Tech Scholarship Program in Bulgaria

The Women in Tech Scholarships in Bulgaria include two annual scholarships worth BGN 3,000 each (approximately $1,700) and are aimed at second-, third- and fourth-year women studying computer science, software engineering, IT and/or computer information systems or similar fields at an accredited university in Bulgaria. Completed applications are due April 12. Learn more and apply.

Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India

The Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India is a four‐year, renewable scholarship of up to INR 1,50,000 (approximately $2,000) annually to cover tuition, fees and educational expenses. It is open to women who reside in India and are currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in computer science, computer information systems, software engineering and/or IT. The deadline to submit for this year’s scholarship is April 12. Learn more and apply.

Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM in US

The 2024 Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM is a $10,000, four-year renewable scholarship to cover tuition, fees and educational expenses. The application process opened on January 18, 2024, and the deadline has been extended to March 15, 2024.

The Women in STEM Scholarship series is part of the Progress for Tomorrow Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. Explore career opportunities with Progress at www.progress.com/careers.

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology professionals easier. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1-800-213-3407

pr@progress.com