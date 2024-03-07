MAPS Announces Celestial Plans for Its 38th Anniversary

MAPS, which celebrates its 38th anniversary on April 8, 2024, will celebrate with a total solar eclipse at the Texas Eclipse 2024 festival outside of Austin, Texas.



Festival highlights include over 300 musical artists, an immersive art installation by Meow Wolf, and programming on science, technology, AI, wellness, and psychedelics.

The event will also feature a Psychedelic Speakers Series curated by MAPS and a camping area for MAPS supporters.



SAN JOSE, Calif., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAPS (Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies) is excited to announce its collaboration with Texas Eclipse 2024 for its 38th anniversary celebration. Texas Eclipse 2024 is an immersive music, art, and technology festival produced by award-winning global promoter Disco Donnie Presents (DDP) and experiential event company Probably Nothing. The event takes place from April 5 to April 9 in Burnet, Texas, close to the total solar eclipse’s path of totality. MAPS’ 38th anniversary, celebrating its founding on April 8, 1984, coincides with the last total solar eclipse that will be visible in the contiguous US for another 20 years. With the totality expected to last for over 4 minutes and 20 seconds, the heavens are coming together to make a very special occasion.

Texas Eclipse 2024 will transform Reveille Peak Ranch (one hour from Austin, Texas) into Eclipse Village, a sanctuary for music, creativity, inspiration, and cultural exchange. The event will bring together leading space, tech, AI experts, science and wellness thought leaders, futurists, and immersive art, creating a stimulating environment for intellectual exploration. The festival boasts a multi-genre music lineup with world-renowned artists performing on six distinct stages, including iconic jam band String Cheese Incident and Grammy-nominated indie/electronic artist Tycho. Festival-goers can also dive into wellness experiences, including yoga, movement, tranquil spa areas, and an immersive experience created by Meow Wolf.

2023 was filled with momentous moments for MAPS, including the largely successful Psychedelic Science 2023 conference and the steady progress toward FDA approval for MDMA assisted-therapy for PTSD. After a year of diligent and hard work, the organization feels this anniversary celebration will be extra special. The collaboration with Texas Eclipse will feature MAPS’ 38th Anniversary Psychedelic Speaker Series with MAPS Founder and President Rick Doblin, Ph.D., Allyson Grey & Alex Grey, Sutton King, Paul Stamets, and more! Within the Eclipse Village, there will also be a “Friends of MAPS” camping area, providing a unique space for MAPS supporters to camp together.

"MAPS is proud to partner with Texas Eclipse to celebrate our 38th anniversary. We couldn’t have planned for a more monumental event to be happening on the day our organization was created in 1986. This event will give us an opportunity to educate, commune, and celebrate with a community we’ve been a part of for just shy of 40 years.”

- Shari Boyer , Director of Marketing, MAPS

The stars have truly aligned to make this MAPS’ biggest anniversary celebration yet. Full information about the event can be found on the Texas Eclipse website . To receive a 10% discount and join the “Friends of MAPS” camp, use code “MAPS38” at checkout. More information about the Friends of MAPS camp can be found here .