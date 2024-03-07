Virtru Welcomes Tiffanny Gates to Board of Directors Amid Exponential Public Sector Growth

WASHINGTON, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru today announced the appointment of Tiffanny Gates to its Board of Directors. Currently serving as a Strategic Advisor to both Halcyon and Ten Eleven Ventures, as well as Operating Executive at Capitol Meridian Partners and board member to Accenture Federal Services (AFS), Gates boasts over two decades of federal cybersecurity expertise.



Gates’ previous positions include Senior Managing Director for National Security at AFS, CEO of Novetta, Vice President of Raytheon/Blackbird Cyber Strategies Group, and Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for ManTech’s Mission, Cyber and Technology Solutions Group. A multi-time Wash100 award winner, she holds a B.S. degree from the United States Naval Academy and served in the U.S. Navy as a cryptologic officer.

“Virtru’s mission of empowering public agencies to collaborate more efficiently with mission partners, without sacrificing security, is critically important, and I’m thrilled to join the team on this journey,” said Gates. “As the Department of Defense modernizes its digital infrastructure to a zero trust architecture, innovative data security tools like Virtru enable our service members to securely collaborate and share sensitive information across domains. By providing persistent protection at the data layer and maintaining fine-grained control over access, Virtru helps strengthen data security posture while supporting mission-critical partnerships and interoperability."

This appointment comes on the heels of Virtru’s significant expansion with government partners, including collaborations with various U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) agencies, Combatant Commands, and Intelligence Community (IC) organizations, to facilitate data sharing among mission partners. In 2023, the company drove meaningful development to its Data Security Platform, which is designed for highly sensitive and secure government data flows.

Built on the Zero Trust Data Format (ZTDF), Virtru’s Data Security Platform is delivering immense value to the defense and intelligence communities: Virtru saw 200% year-over-year revenue growth in the public sector market in 2023. Its platform also recently achieved Authorization to Operate (ATO) at the Moderate level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®).

“Tiffanny is joining our Board of Directors at an incredibly exciting time, with our public sector efforts picking up tremendous momentum,” said John Ackerly, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtru. “The decades of public-sector cyber experience she carries will be invaluable as the company continues to expand and build new DoD and IC partnerships leveraging our Data Security Platform.”

Virtru is also further establishing its international presence, providing support to the U.K. Ministry of Defense, Australian Defence Force and the New Zealand Defence Force.

About Virtru:

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control everywhere it’s stored and shared. More than 6,700 global customers trust Virtru to power their data-centric, Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Leading providers of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit virtru.com.

