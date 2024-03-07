Concentrix Schedules Release of Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Webcast of Investor Conference Call

NEWARK, Calif., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, plans to announce its fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The Company also plans to host a conference call and webcast with the investment community to discuss the financial results that same evening on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 5:00 pm, Eastern Time.



The live conference call webcast will be available in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.