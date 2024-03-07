Alignment Healthcare to Participate in a Virtual Fireside hosted by Raymond James

ORANGE, Calif., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), today announced that Thomas Freeman, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside conversation hosted by Raymond James on Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. EST.



A live webcast of the conversation will be available on Alignment’s investor relations website at https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health offers more than 50 benefits-rich, value-driven Medicare Advantage plans that serve 53 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit alignmenthealth.com.

Investor Contact

Harrison Zhuo

hzhuo@ahcusa.com

Media Contact

Priya Shah

mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare

alignment@mpublicrelations.com



