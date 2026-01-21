Alignment Healthcare Named to the 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ List for First Time

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) company, has been named to the 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ (WMAC) list, debuting in its first year of consideration for this global honor – a peer-rated recognition that affirms the company’s reputation and momentum five years after going public.

The honor reflects how executives and analysts in the Health Care: Insurance and Managed Care category view Alignment’s leadership, innovation and operating ability. To be included, companies must place in the top half of their industry in Fortune’s annual reputation survey.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized among the world’s most admired companies in the first year we were considered,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “This distinction underscores our commitment to putting seniors first and advancing a model of care that is changing the trajectory of senior health.”

Alignment’s approach pairs clinical excellence and operational rigor with data-driven insight. Its purpose-built technology platform, AVA®, integrates data from hundreds of sources to give care teams real-time signals for proactive outreach, enabling earlier interventions and consistent, scalable care.

“As we continue to scale our model, more seniors are entrusting us with their care, and that’s a responsibility we take seriously,” said Kao. “This achievement truly belongs to our team and their incredible work elevating Medicare Advantage and taking care of our members the right way.”

“Fortune is proud to celebrate the companies on this year’s World’s Most Admired Companies list; they have set the bar for real innovation, resilient leadership and global impact,” said Alyson Shontell, Fortune’s editor in chief and chief content officer. “As rapidly advancing technologies such as AI transform entire industries, these organizations stand out for their ability to evolve with purpose and foresight, consistently shaping the path forward for global business, and the future of how we work and lead.”

Alignment’s WMAC distinction builds upon numerous quality rankings and recognitions that the company earned in 2025, including:

Having 100% of Alignment’s health plan members enrolled in plans rated 4 stars or higher by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for the second year in a row.

Attaining CMS’ highest rating – 5 stars – for its HMO contract in Nevada and North Carolina for the fourth consecutive year.

Being recognized as one of Newsweek ’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the third consecutive year .

. Being named a 2026 Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage by U.S. News & World Report in all five states where it operates: Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas.

For its annual World’s Most Admired Companies survey, Fortune partners with Korn Ferry to assess corporate excellence and reputation across nine criteria, from innovation and quality of management to financial soundness and ability to attract talent. The survey evaluates approximately 1,500 companies, including the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies in the Fortune Global 500TM database with revenues of $10 billion or more. Korn Ferry surveyed 685 companies from 29 countries to select the largest for each industry. Companies ranked in the top half of its industry category are included on the final list. To view the complete list of World’s Most Admired Companies and its methodology, please visit the Fortune website.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune® is a registered trademark and Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and does not endorse the products or services of, Alignment Healthcare.