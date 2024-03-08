Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Recycling Market Report 2024-2030 Featuring Analysis of American Manganese, Battery Solutions, Li-Cycle, G & P Batteries, Recupyl

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle battery recycling market is expected to reach an estimated $10.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 25.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising worry over the depletion of raw material resources, stricter regulatory frameworks for battery recycling, and growing demand for electric vehicles.



Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global electric vehicle battery recycling by type, application, and region.



Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Lead Acid

Lithium-Ion

Others

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Pyrometallurgical

Hydrometallurgical

Others

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies electric vehicle battery recycling companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the electric vehicle battery recycling companies profiled in this report include-

American Manganese

Battery Solutions

Li-Cycle

G & P Batteries

Recupyl

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Insights



The report forecasts that lithium-ion will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to increased need for high energy density and low self-discharge rate batteries for EVs, expanding need to recover precious materials from Li-ion batteries to lessen the requirement for new raw material mining and processing, and growing use of electric cars.



APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing use of lithium-ion batteries, rising volume of battery waste generated, and high adoption of electric mobility in the region.



Features of the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

Market Size Estimates: Electric vehicle battery recycling market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Electric vehicle battery recycling market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Electric vehicle battery recycling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, and regions for the electric vehicle battery recycling market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the electric vehicle battery recycling market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the electric vehicle battery recycling market by type (lead acid, lithium-ion, and others), application (pyrometallurgical, hydrometallurgical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

