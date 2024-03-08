SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Planned Mergers of M.D.C. Holdings, Agiliti Inc, Juniper Networks, and Kaman Corporation Under Investigation by Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stockholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI), Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), and Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of these companies.



If you are a stockholder of these Companies and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker



There is no cost or obligation to you.

First, the investigation includes determining whether the board obtained the best price possible for the company’s shares of common stock. Finally, the investigation concerns whether the company’s board adequately pursued alternatives to the proposed acquisition.

