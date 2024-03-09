CI&T ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CI&T Inc. on Behalf of CI&T Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against CI&T Inc. (“CI&T” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CINT) on behalf of CI&T stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether CI&T has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 7, 2024, CI&T issued a press release stating that the Company had “identified certain non-cash accounting errors related to deferred income accounting for tax-deductible goodwill, as required under IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standard (‘IFRS’).” Accordingly, CI&T advised that “(i) the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, included in its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC’) on March 28, 2023, and (ii) the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, each previously furnished to the SEC on a current report on Form 6-K, should no longer be relied upon[.]”

On this news, CI&T’s stock price fell $0.44 per share, or 9.89%, to close at $4.01 per share on March 7, 2024.

