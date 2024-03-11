Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) appoints Fredrik Hedlund as CFO

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced the appointment of Fredrik Hedlund as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 18, 2024.



Adam Philpott, President & CEO of Fingerprints, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Fredrik as our new CFO. Fredrik is a world-class finance leader with extensive experience and a proven track record in transforming businesses and driving growth with commercial and operational teams. I look forward to working with Fredrik on our executive leadership team as we continue to execute on our Transformation Plan, and I am confident that he will help us achieve our strategic objectives.”

Fredrik’s experience spans more than 25 years in finance and operational leadership roles at major global corporations like Nielsen and General Electric, as well as in startups.

Fredrik Hedlund said: “I am energized to join Fingerprints’ executive leadership team and to contribute to the company's mission to reshape how we interact with the world around us through biometric solutions."

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Per Sundqvist for his commitment and valuable contributions to Fingerprints as our CFO over the last few years. Per has played a key role in several important projects, not least in the financing area and in the ongoing Transformation Program. He has also established a robust finance team. I wish Per all the best in his future endeavours”, said Adam Philpott, President & CEO of Fingerprints.



