Tower Semiconductor to Present at 2024 SEMICON China Addressing Advanced CMOS Process Technology for Micro Displays

Presenting Company’s state-of-the-art displays backplane technology solutions and its recent developments addressing the evolving AR/VR market needs

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, March 11, 2024 –Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, today announced its invited presentation at the upcoming 2024 SEMICON China conference. The presentation - Advanced CMOS Process Technology for Micro Display Manufacturing - will provide an overview of current trends in the sensors and displays field, highlighting Tower’s recent technological developments for OLED micro displays catering to the evolving AR/VR market needs in China and worldwide.

The conference will be held in Pudong Kerry Hotel, Shanghai, China on March 20-22, 2024. Tower’s session will be presented by Dr. Benoit Dupont, Sensors and Display Marketing Director, Tower Semiconductor, and is scheduled for March 20, 2024, at 11:30 am.

Tower’s sensors and displays platform offers diversified process flows for a great variety of end applications including medical, consumer, industrial, security, and automotive among others. As part of the session, Tower’s recently announced dedicated process for micro display backplane will be presented. The process, supporting current-driven OLED pixel designs, provides numerous strategic advantages including high resolution, high brightness, excellent yield, and display uniformity, promote the development of best-in-class OLED displays.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology, development, and process platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, displays, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), photonics, and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns two facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo, a 300mm facility in Agrate, Italy, shared with ST as well as a 300mm capacity corridor in Intel’s New Mexico factory. For more information, please visit: www.towersemi.com.

