Sound Group Upgrades AI-Powered App to Enrich Its Product Portfolio

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Group Inc. (“Sound Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SOGP), a global audio-centric social and entertainment company announced today that it has upgraded one of its AI-powered applications and launched a new version, incorporating voice technology and the latest AI models.



Constantly engaged in in-depth research and exploration of cutting-edge technologies such as AIGC, Sound Group is committed to advancing technological productization, deeply integrating AI and the Company’s proprietary technologies, as well as expanding the scope where these technologies can be applied. Leveraging the advantages of voice-based technology, Sound Group further optimized its AI products and implemented voice input functionality in the new version of its AI application. This was achieved by employing Natural Language Processing (NLP), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Large Language Models (LLM) and other related technologies, as well as integrating the GPT-4 model by OpenAI. These efforts are aimed at enhancing product usability and improving the user experience.

With years of accumulated experience in the audio field, Sound Group has built a foundation of proprietary technologies as the cornerstone for the Company’s business development and will continue to strengthen core technological capabilities and advance in-depth AI technology research. Focused on the Company’s core business ecosystem, leveraging the advantages of product innovation and operation systems, and guided by insights into user needs, Sound Group is dedicated to building and continuously enriching its diversified AI product matrix, thus driving global business development.

