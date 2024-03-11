Two XPO Leaders Named Top Women to Watch in Transportation

GREENWICH, Conn. , March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that senior service center manager Tena Fisher and vice president of human resources Nicole Neumann have been named 2024 Top Women to Watch in Transportation by the Women In Trucking Association. The award recognizes women who have had significant career accomplishments in the last year and demonstrate a commitment to supporting and advancing gender equality within their own companies and across the industry.

Tena Fisher is a 26-year veteran of freight transportation and has served as an inspiration to other women looking to advance at XPO. She started as a customer service representative, gaining an understanding of customer satisfaction while also learning the inner workings of the trucking business. Fisher was promoted to key supervisory roles, where she made significant contributions to the advancement and transformation of the business, including her local service center.

With over 25 years of HR experience, Nicole Neumann has played a pivotal role in developing and empowering female talent across the trucking industry. Having spent the majority of her career working in supply chain and transportation, she created a successful HR path for herself and mentored countless women along the way. Through development programs and outreach initiatives, Neumann has advocated for personal growth and professional advancement opportunities for all employees across XPO.

Carolyn Roach, chief human resources officer at XPO, said, “Tena and Nicole are role models who have opened doors in an industry that historically has been dominated by men. That’s changing and changing fast, thanks to their leadership and the ongoing efforts by leaders across our company.”

Women In Trucking is a nonprofit organization with the mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and provide opportunities for women working in the industry.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 52,000 customers with 596 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .