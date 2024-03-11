R1 RCM Forms Special Committee to Evaluate Strategic Alternatives

MURRAY, Utah, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) (“R1” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced the formation of a special committee comprised solely of independent directors (the “Special Committee”) to evaluate strategic alternatives in response to the Schedule 13D/A filed by New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. (“New Mountain Capital”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2024. The Company issued the following statement:



R1 welcomes open, constructive communications with all stockholders and encourages input that advances our shared goal of enhancing stockholder value.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties, and in consultation with its independent advisors, the Special Committee will carefully review the communications from New Mountain Capital and evaluate strategic alternatives to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of R1 and its stockholders.

R1 remains focused on providing clients with world-class revenue cycle solutions to help providers improve their financial performance and deliver an exceptional patient experience.

No assurances can be given regarding the outcome or timing of the Special Committee’s review process. R1 does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the review unless and until it has approved a course of action for which further disclosure is appropriate.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the review to be conducted by the Special Committee and the outcome and timing of the review process. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in the Company’s assumptions, may cause the Company’s views to change. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company’s actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the outcome and timing of the review process, which may be suspended or modified at any time; the possibility that the Special Committee may decide not to undertake a strategic alternative following the review process; the Company’s inability to consummate any proposed strategic alternative resulting from the review due to, among other things, market, regulatory and other factors; the potential for disruption to our business resulting from the review process; potential adverse effects on the Company’s stock price from the announcement, suspension or consummation of the review process and the results thereof; and the factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and any other periodic reports that the Company may file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

