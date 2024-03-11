Electrify Expo Kicks off 2024 Season in Orlando FL, with Surprise Appearance of Rivian R2, the Premiere of the Amazon Recharge Zone, NBA Legend Appearance, Tesla Cybertruck and More

• Rivian R2 was revealed last week and will be seen by the public at the Orange County Convention Center by all Electrify Expo attendees

• Get up close and personal with the Tesla Cybertruck at the Orlando festival and all eight 2024 Electrify Expo tour stops

• Kia will host NBA legend Tony Battie, formerly of the Orlando Magic, for a meet and greet from noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 17

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, will kick off its 2024 season at an all new location - Orlando, Fla. - with a momentous amount of exciting new experiences for attendees. Electrify Expo will take over 1 million square feet at the Orange County Convention Center’s South Concourse Lot on March 16-17 and bring with it a weekend full of fun for the entire family. Attendees will get seat time in some of the hottest EVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles as well as e-bikes, e-skateboards, e-scooters and more. Tickets are on sale now at www.electrifyexpo.com.

New For Orlando

Attendees at Electrify Expo will ride, drive and demo the world's leading electric cars and trucks alongside electric motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more.

R2, Rivian’s all-new midsize SUV delivering a combination of performance, capability and utility in a five-seat package optimized for big adventures and everyday use, will be on display on Sunday, March 17 following the product reveal just last week.

just last week. The Tesla Cybertruck will be available for an up close and personal experience for Orlando attendees, and will also be at all the remaining festival stops throughout 2024.

The Amazon Recharge Zone will make its premiere debut at Electrify Expo Orlando with a full weekend of programming providing a unique forum where industry spokespeople and specialists will address frequently asked questions about buying an EV as well as debunking EV myths.

Kia will host Orlando Magic NBA legend, Tony Battie, for a meet and greet on Sunday, March 17 from noon to 1 p.m. in the Kia booth.

The Ford Thrill Zone will be up and running and attendees will be able to take a hot lap in the Mustang Mach-E® GT with a professional driver.

Electrify Showoff, a custom car show within the festival will ​​feature the world’s most radical customized EVs and inspire Electrify Expo attendees with ideas of how they can customize their own rides.



A 2022 report showed that Florida is among the states leading the way in EV adoption, ranking the state number two in the US, with only California beating its number of registered EVs.

“Florida’s embrace of EVs and hybrids cannot be denied, and the proof is in Florida being the second highest state in the US for EV adoption,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “Florida has been investing in electric vehicle infrastructure, including charging stations and cities like Orlando have implemented local policies and initiatives to drive EV adoption, so it’s a perfect spot to kick off our 2024 season. With new and never before seen vehicles like Rivian R2 and the Tesla Cybertruck on display, along with ride and drives of some of the most highly anticipated vehicles on the market, Floridians will experience the biggest and best Electrify Expo to date.”

Whether you're looking for a high performance demo or a comfortable street cruise, Electrify Expo is the one-stop shop to kick the tires on all things electric including:

Rivian: R1T, R1S, all-new R2

Tesla: Cybertruck, Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y

Ford: Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning

Volvo: EX30, C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, EX90

Toyota: Grand Highlander Hybrid, Prius Prime, RAV 4 Prime, bZ4X, SiriusXM (Sienna HV)

BMW: i4, i5, i7, iX, 330e, X5 50e, XM

Kia: EV9, Sorento, EV6, Carnival HEV, Niro EV Wave, Sportage PHEV

Lexus: 2024 RZ 450e, 2024 RX 450h+, 2024 NX 450h+, 2024 TX 550h+

In addition to automakers, Orlando attendees will experience exciting e-bike, e-scooter and other micromobility products on two and four wheels from top brands including:

Rad Power Bikes

SUPER 73

Amazon

GoTrax Bikes + Scooters

Stacyc Stablity Bikes for Kids

Land Moto

Monday Motorbikes

Onewheel

and many more



For more information and to purchase tickets to Electrify Expo visit www.electrifyexpo.com . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2024 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Denver, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

