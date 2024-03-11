Safe Harbor Financial to Present at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference March 14th

GOLDEN, Colo., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the regulated cannabis industry, announced that Sundie Seefried, CEO of Safe Harbor Financial will present live at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 14th, 2024.



DATE: March 14th, 2024

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3wk07PV

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Safe Harbor Financial Originates First Lien Secured Loan for Major, MSO-Operated Cultivation Facility in Denver, Colorado

Safe Harbor Financial Originates $1.17 Million First Lien Secured Loan for Real Estate Acquisition and Construction for Bridgeport, CT Property

Safe Harbor Originates $3 Million First Lien Secured Loan for Multi-tenant Cannabis Industrial Building in California



About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past eight years, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $21 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning over 41 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact Information

Safe Harbor Media

Nick Callaio, Marketing Manager

720.951.0619

Nick@SHFinancial.org Safe Harbor Investor Relations

ir@SHFinancial.org KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

safeharbor@kcsa.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com