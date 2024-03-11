Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 10 2024

| Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Monday, 4 March 2024 2,000 539.94 1,079,880   
Tuesday, 5 March 2024 2,500 527.93 1,319,825   
Wednesday, 6 March 2024 2,500 533.47 1,333,675   
Thursday, 7 March 2024 2,300 536.41 1,233,743   
Friday, 8 March 2024 2,300 534.12 1,228,476   
In the period 4/3/2024 - 8/3/2024 11,600 534.10 6,195,599   
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,122,526 treasury shares corresponding to 8.32% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.   
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

2024-03-11 FBM24-15 SBB-w10 ENG SBB2023-24 Week 10