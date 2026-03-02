Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 9 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 20 February 2026 76,283 677.70 51,697,115 Monday, 23 February 2026 1,000 691.14 691,142 Tuesday, 24 February 2026 1,000 689.00 689,000 Wednesday, 25 February 2026 1,000 690.43 690,434 Thursday, 26 February 2026 1,000 679.00 679,000 Friday, 27 February 2026 1,000 678.00 678,000 In the period 23 February 2026 - 27 February 2026 5,000 685.52 3,427,576 Accumulated until 27 February 2026 81,283 678.18 55,124,691 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,324,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.30% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

