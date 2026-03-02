Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 9 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 20 February 202676,283677.7051,697,115  
Monday, 23 February 20261,000691.14691,142  
Tuesday, 24 February 20261,000689.00689,000  
Wednesday, 25 February 20261,000690.43690,434  
Thursday, 26 February 20261,000679.00679,000  
Friday, 27 February 20261,000678.00678,000  
In the period 23 February 2026 - 27 February 20265,000685.523,427,576  
Accumulated until 27 February 202681,283678.1855,124,691  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,324,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.30% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

SBB2026 Week 09 2026-03-02 FBM26-11 SBB-w09 ENG
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading