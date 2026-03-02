Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 9 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 20 February 2026
|76,283
|677.70
|51,697,115
|Monday, 23 February 2026
|1,000
|691.14
|691,142
|Tuesday, 24 February 2026
|1,000
|689.00
|689,000
|Wednesday, 25 February 2026
|1,000
|690.43
|690,434
|Thursday, 26 February 2026
|1,000
|679.00
|679,000
|Friday, 27 February 2026
|1,000
|678.00
|678,000
|In the period 23 February 2026 - 27 February 2026
|5,000
|685.52
|3,427,576
|Accumulated until 27 February 2026
|81,283
|678.18
|55,124,691
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,324,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.30% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
