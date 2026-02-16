Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 7 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 6 February 2026
|61,283
|671.82
|41,171,105
|Monday, 9 February 2026
|1,000
|701.00
|701,000
|Tuesday, 10 February 2026
|4,000
|700.00
|2,800,000
|Wednesday, 11 February 2026
|2,000
|704.00
|1,408,000
|Thursday, 12 February 2026
|1,000
|705.00
|705,000
|Friday, 13 February 2026
|1,000
|706.00
|706,000
|In the period 9 February 2026 - 13 February 2026
|9,000
|702.22
|6,320,000
|Accumulated until 13 February 2026
|70,283
|675.71
|47,491,105
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,313,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.25% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments