Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 7 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 6 February 202661,283671.8241,171,105  
Monday, 9 February 20261,000701.00701,000  
Tuesday, 10 February 20264,000700.002,800,000  
Wednesday, 11 February 20262,000704.001,408,000  
Thursday, 12 February 20261,000705.00705,000  
Friday, 13 February 20261,000706.00706,000  
In the period 9 February 2026 - 13 February 20269,000702.226,320,000  
Accumulated until 13 February 202670,283675.7147,491,105  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,313,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.25% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

