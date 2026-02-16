Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 7 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 6 February 2026 61,283 671.82 41,171,105 Monday, 9 February 2026 1,000 701.00 701,000 Tuesday, 10 February 2026 4,000 700.00 2,800,000 Wednesday, 11 February 2026 2,000 704.00 1,408,000 Thursday, 12 February 2026 1,000 705.00 705,000 Friday, 13 February 2026 1,000 706.00 706,000 In the period 9 February 2026 - 13 February 2026 9,000 702.22 6,320,000 Accumulated until 13 February 2026 70,283 675.71 47,491,105 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,313,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.25% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments