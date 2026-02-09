Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 6 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 30 January 2026 52,500 670.98 35,226,452 Monday, 2 February 2026 1,300 662.23 860,900 Tuesday, 3 February 2026 1,300 673.84 875,998 Wednesday, 4 February 2026 1,300 674.00 876,200 Thursday, 5 February 2026 1,300 674.31 876,600 Friday, 6 February 2026 3,583 685.17 2,454,955 In the period 2 February 2026 - 6 February 2026 8,783 676.84 5,944,653 Accumulated until 6 February 2026 61,283 671.82 41,171,105 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,304,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.22% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

