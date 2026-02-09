Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 6 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 30 January 2026
|52,500
|670.98
|35,226,452
|Monday, 2 February 2026
|1,300
|662.23
|860,900
|Tuesday, 3 February 2026
|1,300
|673.84
|875,998
|Wednesday, 4 February 2026
|1,300
|674.00
|876,200
|Thursday, 5 February 2026
|1,300
|674.31
|876,600
|Friday, 6 February 2026
|3,583
|685.17
|2,454,955
|In the period 2 February 2026 - 6 February 2026
|8,783
|676.84
|5,944,653
|Accumulated until 6 February 2026
|61,283
|671.82
|41,171,105
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,304,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.22% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
