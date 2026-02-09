Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 6 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 30 January 202652,500670.9835,226,452  
Monday, 2 February 20261,300662.23860,900  
Tuesday, 3 February 20261,300673.84875,998  
Wednesday, 4 February 20261,300674.00876,200  
Thursday, 5 February 20261,300674.31876,600  
Friday, 6 February 20263,583685.172,454,955  
In the period 2 February 2026 - 6 February 20268,783676.845,944,653  
Accumulated until 6 February 202661,283671.8241,171,105  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,304,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.22% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

SBB2026 Week 06 2026-02-09 FBM26-07 SBB-w06 ENG

