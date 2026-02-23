Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 8 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 13 February 2026
|70,283
|675.71
|47,491,115
|Monday, 16 February 2026
|1,000
|706.00
|706,000
|Tuesday, 17 February 2026
|1,000
|703.00
|703,000
|Wednesday, 18 February 2026
|2,000
|703.00
|1,406,000
|Thursday, 19 February 2026
|1,000
|697.00
|697,000
|Friday, 20 February 2026
|1,000
|694.00
|694,000
|In the period 16 February 2026 - 20 February 2026
|6,000
|701.00
|4,206,000
|Accumulated until 20 February 2026
|76,283
|677.70
|51,697,115
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,319,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.28% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
