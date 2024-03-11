Press release

Nokia selected by Service Electric Cablevision to build 25G PON-based Fiber-To-The-Home network

Leading cable operator is using Nokia’s 25G PON fiber solution to deliver highly efficient, reliable next generation services.

Service Electric Cablevision is building an all-fiber network designed to pass 200,000 homes with ultrafast internet service.

The world’s first cable system in 1948, now Service Electric Cablevision makes history again with Pennsylvania’s first 25G PON fiber-to-the-home network.





11 March 2024

Denver, Colorado – Nokia announced today that Service Electric Cablevision (SECV), a leading cable operator in eastern Pennsylvania, is using Nokia’s industry-leading fiber broadband equipment to support a multi-gigabit broadband service for both existing and new subscribers. With the Nokia 25GS-PON-based fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network, SECV can provide a true 10Gb/s symmetrical broadband service to households and businesses today, and scale upwards as customer needs grow. Renowned for pioneering the world's first cable system in 1948, Service Electric Cablevision continues its legacy of customer and community commitment by introducing this ultrafast broadband access network.

Service Electric Cablevision will deploy Nokia’s MF-14 and MF-2 chassis-based Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) into its network which is expected to pass over 200,00 homes across Pennsylvania. The fiber technology from Nokia will allow SECV to offer XGS-PON (10Gb/s) and 25G PON capabilities today, and seamlessly evolve to 50G and 100G PON technologies in the future. Additionally, SECV is utilizing Nokia’s SF-8M, the world's first 25G PON capable node-based OLT, ensuring highly reliable, high-speed broadband service even in challenging outdoor environments.

Mark Walter, Vice President of Service Electric Cablevision, said: “Nokia’s fiber technology is the foundation of our network and allows us to provide some of the fastest broadband services available today. With 25G PON, we’ll be able to deliver true 10G broadband service to customers and further establish ourselves as the premier choice in eastern Pennsylvania.”

Bassam El-Zakhem, Vice President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “Cable operators are increasingly adopting PON alongside and as a replacement for their DOCSIS®-based broadband networks to offer higher tier services across different market segments. SECV’s lightning-fast fiber broadband service sets a new standard for cable broadband.”

Jamie Lenderman, Research Manager & Principal Analyst at Omdia, said: "PON technology is gaining traction among cable operators, with XGS-PON and 25G-PON serving as complements to ongoing DOCSIS upgrades. PON provides higher performance, great reliability, and a much easier upgrade path than DOCSIS-based networks."



According to Omdia, Nokia has ranked first in the global XGS-PON OLT market since 3Q 2021 and in North America since 2018.

