Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), March 11, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fourth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 04/03/2024 3,971 380.6999 1,511,759.30 6,039 413.8854 2,499,453.93 2,304,493.76 10,010 381.2441 3,816,253.06 05/03/2024 3,903 379.7996 1,482,357.84 4,132 411.3267 1,699,601.92 1,566,597.77 8,035 379.4593 3,048,955.61 06/03/2024 3,901 379.4956 1,480,412.34 - - - - 3,901 379.4956 1,480,412.34 07/03/2024 3,934 383.8826 1,510,194.15 - - - - 3,934 383.8826 1,510,194.15 08/03/2024 3,882 387.5127 1,504,324.30 - - - - 3,882 387.5127 1,504,324.30 19,591







382.2698







7,489,047.93







10,171







412.8459







4,199,055.85







3,871,091.53







29,762







381.6995







11,360,139.46







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Fourth Tranche till March 8, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 136,852,792.23 for No. 409,430 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 38,493,941.02 (Euro 35,358,621.09*) for No. 103,376 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of March 8, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 13,771,548 common shares equal to 5.36% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until March 8, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 2,847,090 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 731,408,174.47.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

