APF Canada Announces Canadian Women’s International Network (CanWIN) Networking Roundtable in Alberta

TORONTO, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada is pleased to invite you to a Women's Networking Roundtable focused on trade with the Indo-Pacific hosted by the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada), the Canadian Women's International Network (CanWIN), and the Trade Commissioner Service in Alberta. The event will take place on Thursday, March 14, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) offices in Calgary, Alberta. Refreshments and snacks will be provided.

When: March 14, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. MT

As the Indo-Pacific region has become a significant economic powerhouse, Canada is actively engaging in trade relations with this region and has recently launched a whole-of-society Indo-Pacific Strategy. Women and non-binary people can play a pivotal role in promoting trade and investment between Canada and the Indo-Pacific, and our roundtable is an opportunity for women and gender-diverse people from Alberta to connect, share experiences and ideas, build relationships, and learn about upcoming opportunities to explore new global markets in the region.

The event will feature guest speakers who will share their insights on the Indo-Pacific region's economic landscape, as well as discussions on various aspects of trade with the Indo-Pacific. APF Canada will also share information about the recently announced women-only business mission to Taiwan and Vietnam later this year. There will also be plenty of networking opportunities with women entrepreneurs and like-minded people from diverse backgrounds, industries, and organizations that support inclusive trade.

