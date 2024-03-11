Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of February 29, 2024 totaled $156.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $75.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $80.5 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2   
    
As of February 29, 2024 - ($ Millions)   
Growth Team   
Global Opportunities $        22,196         
Global Discovery         1,587         
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth         13,491         
U.S. Small-Cap Growth         3,291         
Global Equity Team   
Global Equity         380         
Non-U.S. Growth         13,425         
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth         7,207         
China Post-Venture         161         
U.S. Value Team   
Value Equity         4,393         
U.S. Mid-Cap Value         2,802         
Value Income         14         
International Value Team   
International Value         41,887         
International Explorer         263         
Global Value Team   
Global Value         26,342         
Select Equity         339         
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team   
Sustainable Emerging Markets         978         
Credit Team   
High Income         10,074         
Credit Opportunities         228         
Floating Rate         73         
Developing World Team   
Developing World         3,703         
Antero Peak Group   
Antero Peak         2,058         
Antero Peak Hedge         229         
EMsights Capital Group   
Global Unconstrained         332         
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities         106         
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities         444         
    
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $        156,003         

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $78 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

