Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Senior Management travels to Vietnam for Launch of Spring Trials

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Kraig Labs" or "the Company"), announces today that senior management members will travel to Vietnam this week to oversee the launch of the spring production trials and lay the groundwork for the Company's planned commercial expansion.



The launch of the BAM-1 production trial is the next critical benchmark in the Company's plan for commercial-scale production of recombinant spider silk. Management will closely monitor all aspects of the spring trials, which are seen as the probable blueprint for large-scale production of spider silk.

In addition to overseeing the spring production trials, senior management plans to lay the groundwork for further production growth, scouting and identifying down-market production partners, and finalizing agreements with private and governmental entities.

"We are excited to be on the verge of launching our much-anticipated spring production trials. Just as critically, we're eager to finalize our agreements with various entities that we believe will be instrumental in Kraig Labs growth," said Founder and CEO, Kim Thompson. "I look forward to joining our Vietnamese team as we launch production trials and gather critical data on the performance of our BAM-1 hybrid and its parent strains under real field conditions."

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of recombinant spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.