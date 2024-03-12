Dorman new releases for March include dozens of cost-saving repair solutions and aftermarket-exclusive innovations

COLMAR, Pa., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing a strong finish to the first quarter of 2024, releasing hundreds of new products in March. More than half of the new releases are aftermarket firsts and dozens more are innovative repair solutions designed to save time or money. Underscoring Dorman’s status as the leading brand for technicians and dedicated DIYers, this month’s list adds to an unrivaled catalog of 122,000 SKUs. That depth and diversity of coverage offers millions of new sales opportunities for automotive and heavy-duty parts distributors, retailers, and repair shops.



New Dorman® OE FIX™ repair solutions announced this month exemplify Dorman’s commitment to innovation, and include:

An upgraded engine intake manifold designed to match the fit and significantly improve upon the performance and durability of the original equipment manifold on certain Ford F-150 trucks with 5.0 liter Coyote engines. When the factory intake manifold runner system fails, the dealer solution is costly, requiring the purchase of a whole new manifold and related components. The new OE FIX manifold features upgraded, stainless steel CMCV shafts that are more corrosion-resistant, and saves installation costs by allowing functional components to be swapped from the old manifold.

An air cleaner lid for certain Jeep Cherokee SUVs. On specific models, the fitting for the PCV valve hose often snaps off of the airbox housing and the only replacement available from a Jeep dealership is the entire airbox assembly. The Dorman OE FIX airbox lid uses a stronger molded PCV fitting with reinforcements for additional strength and saves repair costs by enabling replacement of just the damaged lid rather than the whole housing.

Additional first-to-aftermarket highlights for March include:

Two time-saving exhaust manifold hardware kits designed to cover a combined ten million popular Infiniti, Chrysler, Ram, and other vehicles.

Two integrated door lock actuators, expanding Dorman’s lengthy list of products and applications for this category of critical safety assemblies.

Three turbo lines, adding coverage to the aftermarket’s most comprehensive line of turbochargers and related components. The new lines represent more than 3 million repair opportunities.



These are just a few of Dorman’s featured new product releases this month, which include replacement components and assemblies for passenger and commercial vehicles of every type and powertrain. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

