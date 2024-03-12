electroCore to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that the Company’s Chief Strategy Officer, Joshua Lev, is scheduled to attend the 36th Annual Roth Conference taking place at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California on March 17 – 19, 2024. electroCore will host 1x1 investor meetings on March 18 and 19, 2024. Please contact Roth MKM to schedule a 1x1 meeting.



In addition, Dan Goldberger, CEO of electroCore, Inc. is scheduled to participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 8 – 11, 2024. Mr. Goldberger will give a company presentation on April 8th at 3:00 pm and will host 1x1 investor meetings throughout the conference. Please contact Needham to schedule a 1x1 meeting.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

