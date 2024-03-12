IBN Coverage Initiated for Zoned Properties Inc.

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Zoned Properties Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY), a technology-driven property investment company focused on acquiring value-add real estate within the regulated cannabis industry, today announces it has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives.



Zoned Properties aspires to innovate within the real estate development sector, focusing on direct-to-consumer real estate that is leased to best-in-class cannabis retailers. It is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its standardized investment process backed by its proprietary property technology.

The company has developed a national ecosystem of real estate services to support its real estate development process, including a commercial real estate brokerage and a real estate advisory practice. With a decade of national experience and a team of experts devoted to the emerging cannabis industry, Zoned Properties is addressing the specific needs of a modern market in highly regulated industries by targeting commercial properties that face unique zoning or development challenges, identifying solutions that can potentially have a major impact on their commercial value and then working to acquire the properties while securing long-term, absolute-net leases.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Zoned Properties.

With 18+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Zoned Properties the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

About Zoned Properties Inc.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties targets commercial properties that can be acquired and rezoned for specific purposes, including the regulated and legalized cannabis industry. It does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

