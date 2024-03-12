Carahsoft Technology Corp. Recognized as a Liferay Partner of the Year Award Winner

RESTON, Va., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that they have been named a Liferay Partner of the Year. The award recognizes partners who have excelled at delivering powerful digital experience solutions on the Liferay platform, helping organizations meet critical business needs. Carahsoft was awarded the 2023 Liferay Partner of the Year award in a ceremony during the 2024 Liferay Sales Kick-Off, hosted in Rome, on February 6.



The Liferay Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners that have delivered key customer wins, exceptional service, expansion within existing customers through growth in product adoption, and growth through new customer acquisition in their region.

“We are honored to receive the Liferay Partner of the Year for North America award for 2023,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Open Source Solutions at Carahsoft. “Liferay is a valued part of our partner ecosystem, and we are proud of our team’s efforts and accomplishments. We are excited to see what else can be achieved for our joint customers through further collaboration with Liferay and our extensive reseller partner ecosystem.”

Award winners were chosen after a thorough assessment of the positive impact they have made on overall business results, market expansion, and efforts invested into marketing and enablement for Liferay solutions.

“We are very proud to recognize our remarkable partners and celebrate their achievements,” said Emanuel Di Matteo, VP of Global Sales at Liferay. "Carahsoft has continuously showcased commitment, innovation, and a collaborative spirit towards building a stronger ecosystem together with Liferay.”

Liferay partners play a major role in the company’s continued drive to offer the world's most flexible DXP to organizations worldwide. The partner ecosystem is formed by expert companies with extensive knowledge of Liferay’s product capabilities and experienced resources that help organizations achieve a faster time to value.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Open Source, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Mobility, MultiCloud, Customer Experience and Engagement, DevSecOps and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage, and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets, and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com.

Liferay Contact

pr@liferay.com