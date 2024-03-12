LeaseCrunch Offers Educational Webinar on GASB 87 and GASB 96

MILWAUKEE, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading provider of lease accounting software solutions, is excited to announce the upcoming educational webinar “GASB 87 and GASB 96: Comparing and Contrasting Similarities.” The webinar will take place on March 19 at 1:00 p.m. CDT.



This webinar will delve into the nuances of GASB 87 and GASB 96, offering a comprehensive analysis of the similarities between the two standards. The presenter, Jess Vento, senior director of accounting at LeaseCrunch, will walk through key definitions, modifications and examples enabling attendees to make informed decisions and ensure compliance within their organizations.

Key webinar highlights will include:

Comparing the fundamental principles of GASB 87 and GASB 96

Identifying similarities in lease arrangements and terms

Assessing the impact of lease modifications and terminations under both standards

Applying concepts to real-world scenarios to illustrate practical applications

“GASB 87 and GASB 96 have brought significant changes to lease and SBITA accounting practices for governmental entities,” states Vento. “Deep comprehension of both standards is essential for accounting professionals tasked with ensuring compliance and accuracy in financial reporting. Our webinar will serve as a vital resource for accounting professionals, helping them navigate the intricacies of these standards and implement best practices effectively.”

To reserve your spot for this webinar, please visit https://www.leasecrunch.com/gasb87_gasb96-reg .