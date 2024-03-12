HotelPlanner Partners with Sport:80 to Streamline Accommodation Bookings for National Governing Bodies

LONDON, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new partnership with Sport:80, a groundbreaking technology platform relied upon by more than 70 National Governing Bodies (NGBs) and sports organizations across the UK, USA, and Ireland. With over 1 million active users, the Sport:80 Platform facilitates the management of over 20,000 events annually.



Joining forces with HotelPlanner simplifies the complexities of block room reservations, easing the burden for National Governing Bodies (NGBs) and their event organizers while streamlining accommodation sales. The partnership includes a revenue share on member hotel bookings as their Official Accommodation Provider for all Sport:80 member events.

Founded in the iconic sporting city of Sheffield, UK in 2012, Sport:80 empower sports organizations to harness the strength and potential of their communities. From CRM, membership management, and event registration to financial oversight, compliance, and automated email correspondence, the Sport:80 Platform boasts extensive functionality to streamline all back-office operations.

"We know from ongoing conversations with our community that NGBs are always on the lookout for innovative new ways to generate additional revenue for themselves and their communities of clubs and event organisers. HotelPlanner's commitment to supporting sports organisations in this area is why we have been so passionate about working with them," says Jonny Turner, Chief Operating Officer, Sport:80. "Recovering from the pandemic, fighting a cost-of-living crisis, and facing a global recession has put NGBs and sports clubs in a precarious position, so we must support our customers to safeguard their futures and explore every avenue for strengthening their financial position."

Turner further emphasised that HotelPlanner's solution presents an exciting opportunity to assist numerous individuals by automating manual booking procedures, reducing unnecessary expenses, and conserving significant amounts of time.

"A partnership between Sport:80 and HotelPlanner brings together two of the leading companies serving National Governing Bodies worldwide," says Ben Knosby, Vice President of Sports & Events, HotelPlanner. "This alliance will seamlessly integrate event management/registration and hotel lodging, creating an unparalleled user experience for staff, teams, and fans alike. Whether it's the Olympics or elite global competitions, the sky is the limit for this partnership."

About Sport:80

Founded in 2012, Sport:80 is a leading software platform designed specifically for sports organizations to manage all aspects of their business. It streamlines tasks like membership management, event registration, and financial record-keeping. It also provides a member portal where athletes, coaches, and officials can manage their profiles and interact with the organization. With over 1 million users spanning the United Kingdom, United States, and Ireland, the Sport:80 membership platform is trusted by over 70 NGBs and sports organisations.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com.

