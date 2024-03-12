Aditude acquires Gaming SSP CPMStar

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aditude has closed on a deal to acquire CPMStar, a leading monetization and SSP solution for gaming developers and publishers. This is the first acquisition by Aditude after they raised their $15M Series A in the summer of 2023. The CPMStar acquisition is a significant move for Aditude as it brings them up a level into managing direct advertiser relationships to benefit their publisher partners.

Since 2005, CPMStar has been the first and largest advertising solution focused on reaching gamers. Reaching over 800 Million MAUs, they have gamers of every demographic. Their proprietary technology, global reach, exclusive partners and high impact formats, allow them to meet and exceed advertiser KPIs.

In the deal, Aditude is acquiring all of CPMStar’s assets and will continue to operate as a standalone product to ensure its continued success. Aditude is also retaining the CPMStar team, composed primarily of engineering and business development experts, to preserve crucial product knowledge, facilitate Aditude employee training, and actively contribute to the expansion and enhancement of Aditude's product suite.

Quote from Jared Siegal of Aditude Inc.:

“We are super excited to have CPMStar join the Aditude team. Our goal of becoming the largest ad tech provider moves one step closer as we bring on one of the best advertising platforms in the gaming industry. Everyone on both sides is extremely excited about all the possibilities for scale. This is only the beginning and we’re just getting started.”

For more information on Aditude, please visit aditude.com or email brandon@aditude.com for media kit and press inquiries.