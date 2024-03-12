THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN DETERMINED BY THE COMPANY TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK VERSION OF MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

Portfolio and NAV Update

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”) is pleased to report that terms have been agreed for the sale of a company within its portfolio. There is no certainty that this will complete, or complete on the basis of the proposed terms.

However, the Manager’s view of the current effect of this event, on the valuation of that portfolio interest and its impact on the Company's NAV, as at today’s date, is an uplift of 5.51 pence per share (4.6%) to its 31 December 2023 unaudited NAV (adjusted for the dividend paid on 29 February 2024).

NAV update for 12 March 2024

After adjusting for the portfolio company update above, the effective unaudited NAV of the Company is now 126.12 pence per share. This revised unaudited NAV only reflects an adjustment in respect of the portfolio interest referred to above, and does not reflect a revaluation of the entire portfolio.

Fundraising update

In relation to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2023/2024 dated 15 December 2023, the Company intends to allot shares on 22 March 2024 based upon the latest published NAV, which at 12 March 2024 is 126.12 pence per share, in accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus.

12 March 2024