Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Death Care Services Market by Services (Burial Services, Cremation Services, Grief Support & Counseling Services), Arrangement (At-Need Arrangement, Pre-Need Arrangement), End-use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Death Care Services Market size was estimated at USD 99.53 billion in 2023, USD 106.51 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% to reach USD 157.68 billion by 2030.







Death care services encompass a range of services provided to manage and handle the remains of deceased individuals, as well as to support grieving families and friends. The death care services market refers to the industry that provides services related to the disposition of human remains and associated ceremonies. These services encompass funeral homes, cemeteries, and crematories, among other services and products used in memorializing deceased persons. The rising geriatric population, along with the prevalence of chronic diseases, subsequently increases the need for death care services. Moreover, a stronger inclination toward cultural and traditional funeral services is shaping the market. High costs associated with death care services, along with environmental concerns related to death care services, can restrict market development. Growing investments and deathcare infrastructure across economies and the emergence of digital deathcare services open new service offerings within the market.



Regional Insights



The death care services market in the Americas, particularly in the United States and Canada, is characterized by a strong presence of corporate entities with independently owned funeral homes. Additionally, eco-friendly funeral services are growing, including green burials and cremation, driven by environmental concerns and changing consumer preferences.

The need for death care services can vary significantly across the South American region, with a diverse range of cultural attitudes toward death and mourning practices.

In the Asia-Pacific region, death care services are deeply influenced by cultural and religious traditions, leading to a diverse landscape. Countries such as Japan and South Korea have a high rate of cremation, while places such as India hold significance to the traditional burial and cremation practices determined by religion. There is an increasing need for memorial parks and high-tech cremation facilities in rapidly urbanizing areas. Moreover, the concept of post-life care is getting infused with digital innovations, including online memorials and virtual funeral services.

The EMEA region is combining traditional and evolving practices in death care services. In Europe, there is a trend toward personalized funeral services, emphasizing reflecting the deceased's unique life. This personalization can include everything from bespoke coffins to exceptional memorial services. Compliance with strict regulations, particularly those concerning environmental impact, shapes the services offered in this region. The Middle East and parts of Africa adhere to religious customs, with quick burial practices as per Islamic traditions dictating the services provided.



Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Death Care Services Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Death Care Services Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Services Burial Services Cremation Services Grief Support & Counseling Services Legal & Administrative Assistance Memorials & Keepsakes Transportation & Repatriation Services





Arrangement At-Need Arrangement Pre-Need Arrangement





End-use Cemeteries Funeral Homes



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $106.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $157.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned

Aftermath Services by ServiceMaster Company, LLC

Anthyesti Funeral Service

Arbor Memorial Inc.

Baalmann Mortuary

Batesville Services, LLC

Carriage Services, Inc.

Charbonnet Labat Funeral Home

Citizens Funeral Services, Inc.

Classic Memorials Inc.

Co-operative Group Limited

Creter Vault Corporation

Dignity PLC

Doric Products Inc.

Foundation Partners Group LLC

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited

Giles Memory Gardens

InvoCare Limited

Kepner Funeral Homes

Matthews International Corporation

McMahon, Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home, Inc.

Musgrove Mortuaries & Cemeteries

Nirvana Asia Ltd.

NorthStar Memorial Group, LLC

OGF Group

Park Lawn Corporation

Propel Funeral Partners

Recompose

Service Corporation International

Westerleigh Group

Withum Smith+Brown, PC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lojclu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment