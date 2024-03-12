Westrock Coffee Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Provides 2024 Outlook

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and provides its outlook on fiscal 2024.



Scott T. Ford, CEO and Co-founder stated, “We are pleased to announce our fourth quarter, and full year, 2023 financial results. Last year was a significant transition year for Westrock and we now enter 2024 with a number of critical system migrations and capital equipment upgrades behind us. The entire team worked tirelessly to modernize our legacy manufacturing operations while simultaneously building a new Extract and Ready-to-Drink plant in Conway, Arkansas which is scheduled to deliver its first commercial products to customers next month.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Consolidated net sales were $215.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $12.8 million, or 5.6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Consolidated gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $34.8 million and included $0.9 million of non-cash mark-to-market losses, compared to consolidated gross profit of $34.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, which included $2.7 million of non-cash mark-to-market losses.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $20.1 million, compared to a net loss of $31.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The $20.1 million net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 included $1.9 million of transaction, restructuring and integration expense, $5.1 million of start-up costs related to our Conway, AR extract and ready-to-drink facility, and $8.6 million of non-cash expense from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities. The $31.9 million net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 included $4.4 million of transaction, restructuring and integration expense and $24.5 million of non-cash expense from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $3.7 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Beverage Solutions segment contributed $175.1 million of net sales and $11.7 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $192.6 million and $15.2 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

SS&T segment, net of intersegment revenues, contributed $39.8 million of net sales and $2.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $35.1 million and $2.3 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Highlights

Consolidated net sales were $864.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 0.4% compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.

Consolidated gross profit was $139.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, and included $0.1 million of non-cash mark-to-market gains, compared to $152.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, which included $3.5 million of non-cash mark-to-market losses.

Net loss was $34.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of $55.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The $34.6 million net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023 included $14.6 million of transaction, restructuring and integration expense and $11.7 million of start-up costs related to our Conway, AR extract and ready-to-drink facility, partially offset by a $10.2 million non-cash gain from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities. The $55.5 million net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $13.2 million of transaction, restructuring and integration expense, $29.7 million of non-cash expense from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and $5.9 million of interest expense related to the early extinguishment of debt.

Adjusted EBITDA was $45.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $15.0 million, or 25%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.

Beverage Solutions segment contributed $722.9 million of net sales and $41.6 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $685.3 million and $54.0 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (“SS&T”) segment, net of intersegment revenues, contributed $141.8 million of net sales and $3.5 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $182.6 million and $6.1 million, respectively, in the year ended December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $147.2 million of unrestricted cash and undrawn borrowings under its revolving credit facility, and the Company’s consolidated leverage ratio was 4.4x based on net debt to fourth quarter annualized Adjusted EBITDA.



2024 Outlook

As previously disclosed on February 15, 2024, the Company expects consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to be between $60 million and $80 million in fiscal 2024. The guidance range is necessarily broad to account for the range of results the Company may experience as it commences operations at its Extract and RTD facility in Conway, Arkansas and the commercialization of customers at that facility. This guidance is an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release, and actual results may vary from this guidance and the variations may be material. Management will provide additional details regarding the 2024 outlook on its earnings results call to be held today.

The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact such figure are uncertain or outside the Company’s control and cannot be reasonably predicted. Such items include the impacts of non-cash gains or losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments of derivatives and the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, among others.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States, providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Westrock Coffee Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Thousands, except par value) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,196 $ 16,838 Restricted cash 644 9,567 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,653 and $3,023, respectively 99,158 101,639 Inventories 149,921 145,836 Derivative assets 13,658 15,053 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,473 9,166 Total current assets 313,050 298,099 Property, plant and equipment, net 344,038 185,206 Goodwill 116,111 113,999 Intangible assets, net 122,945 130,886 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,919 11,090 Other long-term assets 7,769 6,933 Total Assets $ 917,832 $ 746,213 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt $ 9,811 $ 11,504 Short-term debt 43,694 42,905 Accounts payable 69,106 116,675 Supply chain finance program 78,076 — Derivative liabilities 3,731 7,592 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,879 37,459 Total current liabilities 238,297 216,135 Long-term debt, net 223,092 162,502 Deferred income taxes 10,847 14,355 Warrant liabilities 44,801 55,521 Other long-term liabilities 12,839 11,035 Total liabilities 529,876 459,548 Commitments and contingencies Series A Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 24,000 shares authorized, 23,512 shares and 23,588 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, $11.50 liquidation value 274,216 274,936 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 26,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 88,051 shares and 75,020 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 880 750 Additional paid-in-capital 471,666 342,664 Accumulated deficit (362,624 ) (328,042 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,818 (6,103 ) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Westrock Coffee Company 113,740 9,269 Non-controlling interest — 2,460 Total shareholders' equity 113,740 11,729 Total Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Shares and Shareholders' Equity $ 917,832 $ 746,213





Westrock Coffee Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 214,966 $ 227,723 $ 864,714 $ 867,872 Costs of sales 180,149 193,426 724,856 715,107 Gross profit 34,817 34,297 139,858 152,765 Selling, general and administrative expense 39,302 28,653 144,577 129,985 Transaction, restructuring and integration expense 1,875 4,423 14,557 13,169 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 8 187 1,153 935 Total operating expenses 41,185 33,263 160,287 144,089 Income (loss) from operations (6,368 ) 1,034 (20,429 ) 8,676 Other (income) expense Interest expense, net 7,941 5,232 29,157 35,497 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 8,626 24,460 (10,207 ) 29,675 Other, net 123 (361 ) 1,446 (1,146 ) Loss before income taxes and equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (23,058 ) (28,297 ) (40,825 ) (55,350 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (3,027 ) 3,622 (6,358 ) 111 Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities 20 — 100 — Net loss $ (20,051 ) $ (31,919 ) $ (34,567 ) $ (55,461 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — (319 ) 15 (276 ) Net loss attributable to shareholders (20,051 ) (31,600 ) (34,582 ) (55,185 ) Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Shares 88 (1,316 ) (161 ) (1,316 ) Loss on extinguishment of Redeemable Common Equivalent Preferred Units, net — — — (2,870 ) Common equivalent preferred dividends — — — (4,380 ) Accumulating preferred dividends — — — (13,882 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (19,963 ) $ (32,916 ) $ (34,743 ) $ (77,633 ) Loss per common share: Basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.60 ) Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.60 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 88,047 74,038 80,684 48,444 Diluted 88,047 74,038 80,684 48,444





Westrock Coffee Company

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (Thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (34,567 ) $ (55,461 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,584 24,210 Equity-based compensation 8,708 2,631 Paid-in-kind interest added to debt principal — 295 Provision for credit losses 2,979 1,790 Amortization of deferred financing fees included in interest expense, net 3,517 1,726 Write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees — 4,296 Loss on debt extinguishment — 1,580 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,153 935 Mark-to-market adjustments (104 ) 3,502 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (10,207 ) 29,675 Foreign currency transactions 1,864 667 Deferred income tax benefit (6,512 ) (2,037 ) Other 2,486 1,204 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (312 ) (16,789 ) Inventories 915 (46,770 ) Derivative assets and liabilities 6,440 (22,937 ) Prepaid expense and other assets (1,890 ) (15,476 ) Accounts payable (59,292 ) 27,646 Accrued liabilities and other (5,826 ) 2,685 Net cash used in operating activities (64,064 ) (56,628 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (164,611 ) (63,261 ) Additions to intangible assets (173 ) (167 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (2,392 ) (14,885 ) Acquisition of equity method investments and non-marketable securities (1,385 ) — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 206 4,144 Net cash used in investing activities (168,355 ) (74,169 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on debt (199,196 ) (438,571 ) Proceeds from debt 258,490 328,539 Payments on supply chain financing program (32,141 ) — Proceeds from supply chain financing program 110,217 — Proceeds from related party debt — 11,700 Debt extinguishment costs — (1,580 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (3,158 ) (6,007 ) Proceeds from de-SPAC merger and PIPE financing — 255,737 Payment of common equity issuance costs (1,000 ) (23,998 ) Proceeds from common equity issuance 118,767 — Payment of preferred equity issuance costs — (1,250 ) Net proceeds from (repayments of) repurchase agreements (6,268 ) 14,588 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 848 375 Proceeds from exercise of Public Warrants 2,632 — Common equivalent preferred dividends — (4,380 ) Payment for purchase of non-controlling interest (2,000 ) — Payment for taxes for net share settlement of equity awards (2,977 ) (477 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 244,214 134,676 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (360 ) (344 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,435 3,535 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 26,405 22,870 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 37,840 $ 26,405





Westrock Coffee Company

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (20,051 ) $ (31,919 ) $ (34,567 ) $ (55,461 ) Interest expense, net 7,941 5,232 29,157 35,497 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,027 ) 3,622 (6,358 ) 111 Depreciation and amortization 8,166 6,428 26,584 24,210 EBITDA (6,971 ) (16,637 ) 14,816 4,357 Transaction, restructuring and integration expense 1,875 4,423 14,557 13,169 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 8,626 24,460 (10,207 ) 29,675 Management and consulting fees (S&D Coffee, Inc. acquisition) — 833 556 3,868 Equity-based compensation 2,411 1,447 8,708 2,631 Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility start-up costs 5,083 — 11,698 — Mark-to-market adjustments 941 2,709 (104 ) 3,502 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 8 187 1,153 935 Other 1,750 31 3,904 1,916 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,723 $ 17,453 $ 45,081 $ 60,053





Westrock Coffee Company

Reconciliation of Segment Results

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales Beverage Solutions $ 175,119 $ 192,591 $ 722,865 $ 685,303 Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability1 39,847 35,132 141,849 182,569 Total of Reportable Segments $ 214,966 $ 227,723 $ 864,714 $ 867,872





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross Profit Beverage Solutions $ 31,031 $ 32,297 $ 125,899 $ 140,692 Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability 3,786 2,000 13,959 12,073 Total of Reportable Segments $ 34,817 $ 34,297 $ 139,858 $ 152,765





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Beverage Solutions $ 11,659 $ 15,175 $ 41,624 $ 53,951 Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability 2,064 2,278 3,457 6,102 Total of Reportable Segments $ 13,723 $ 17,453 $ 45,081 $ 60,053

_____________________________

1 - Net of intersegment revenues





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in our analysis of our results of operations, which are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). While we believe that net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measure, we also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance as they contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the Company’s future operating performance and comparisons to the Company’s past operating performance. Additionally, we use these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the performance of our segments, to make operational and financial decisions and in our budgeting and planning process. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors helps investors evaluate the Company’s operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance.

We define “EBITDA” as net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA before equity-based compensation expense and the impact, which may be recurring in nature, of transaction, restructuring and integration related costs, including management services and consulting agreements entered into in connection with the acquisition of S&D Coffee, Inc., impairment charges, changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, non-cash mark-to-market adjustments, certain costs specifically excluded from the calculation of EBITDA under our material debt agreements, such as facility start-up costs, the write off of unamortized deferred financing costs, costs incurred as a result of the early repayment of debt, gains or losses on dispositions, and other similar or infrequent items (although we may not have had such charges in the periods presented). We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important supplemental measures to net (loss) income because they provide additional information to evaluate our operating performance on an unleveraged basis. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated similar to defined terms in our material debt agreements used to determine compliance with specific financial covenants.

Since EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be viewed in addition to, and not be considered as alternatives for, net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP. Further, our computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies that define EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.